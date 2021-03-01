Spire Global, Inc., A Leading Global Provider Of Space-Based Data And Analytics, To Go Public Through A Merger With NavSight Holdings, Inc.

Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company") a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics, and NavSight Holdings Inc. ("NavSight") (NSH) , a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that would result in Spire becoming a publicly listed company.

Spire collects space-based data using a proprietary constellation of multi-purpose nanosatellites called LEMUR (Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver). The Company's software analytics generate proprietary data, insights and predictive analytics for its global customers through a subscription model. Spire monetizes this information across a broad and growing number of industries including weather, aviation, maritime, and government, with global coverage and near real-time data that can be easily integrated into customer business operations.

Spire is also pioneering an innovative "space-as-a-service" business model. Leveraging the Company's fully deployed infrastructure and large-scale operation, customers can operate their own payloads on orbit through Spire's API and can begin receiving data in less than a year and a simple subscription agreement.

"Spire was founded nearly a decade ago to help lead, inspire, and create the business of space-based data. Today, our proprietary data and solutions help customers solve some of earth's greatest challenges, including Net Zero and Climate Change adaptation. It has been immensely inspiring to see customers from all over the world turn to Spire's solutions to help them make decisions about their business with confidence and speed and we are excited about the continued growth ahead. This transaction funds these growth plans and allows us to pursue, on a more aggressive timetable, this massive and growing long-term opportunity ahead of us," said Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, "I am thrilled to partner with Bob and Jack from NavSight."

"Peter and the outstanding Spire leadership team have deep domain expertise. They have built a company that delivers exceptional value to their global commercial and government customers. Spire is leading the way with its modern SaaS-based approach to meet the significant, growing demand for space-based data," said Bob Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NavSight. "We look forward to working together to build long-term value for Spire stockholders."

Transaction Overview

The Board of Directors of each of Spire and NavSight have unanimously approved the transaction "Proposed Transaction." The Proposed Transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Spire and NavSight, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close in summer of 2021.

Assuming no redemptions by NavSight stockholders, the Proposed Transaction is expected to deliver up to $475 million of gross proceeds, including the contribution of up to $230 million of cash held in NavSight's trust account. The Proposed Transaction is further supported by a $245 million fully committed PIPE anchored by Tiger Global Management, BlackRock Advisors, Hedosophia, Jaws Estates Capital, and Bloom Tree Partners.

Spire stockholders will retain 100% of their equity holdings in the combined company. Spire's existing stockholders will hold approximately 67% of the fully diluted shares of common stock immediately following the closing of the business combination, assuming no redemptions by NavSight's existing public stockholders.

Additional information about the Proposed Transaction, including copies of certain documents related to the Proposed Transaction, including the investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by NavSight today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov. The investor presentation can also be found on Spire's website at https://www.Spire.com and NavSight's website at https://www.NavSight.com. In addition, NavSight intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus/information statement (the "Registration Statement"), and will file other documents regarding the Proposed Transaction with the SEC.

Investor Conference Call Information

Spire and NavSight will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the Proposed Transaction on March 1 st, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST. To access the conference call, please visit https://www.NavSight.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, 1-412-317-6671 (international), and entering passcode 1143804.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and capital markets advisor to NavSight. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead placement agent and BofA Securities, Inc. also acted as placement agent in connection with the PIPE offering. BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Spire. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to Spire. Venable, LLP is serving as legal advisor to NavSight. Shearman & Sterling, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses the largest multi-purpose satellite constellation to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world's toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com

About NavSight Holdings Inc.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.

