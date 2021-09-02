Spire Capital Portfolio Company, PROtect, LLC Has Acquired Riccardelli Consulting Services, Inc. (RCS)

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect, LLC, a leading national safety, reliability, and compliance services firm based in Wichita, KS, successfully consummated its acquisition of Riccardelli Consulting Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect, LLC, a leading national safety, reliability, and compliance services firm based in Wichita, KS, successfully consummated its acquisition of Riccardelli Consulting Services, Inc. (RCS), a premier Lehi, UT based provider of advanced and conventional non-destructive testing focused on pipeline integrity for the midstream oil & gas industry.

The combined PROtect, RCS organization will be led by Nathan VanderGriend, President & CEO, and will be significantly enhanced by the addition of Sean Riccardelli to the management team.

"RCS's industry reputation, top-notch team, and proven unmatched service standards make them a great fit," stated Nathan VanderGriend, President & CEO of PROtect. "Furthermore, we believe that this integration will lead to accelerated business growth, providing opportunities for our combined customers to access a more diverse suite of service offerings and expertise."

"We are excited for the new partnership with the PROtect team and excited to have joined forces. Like ourselves, PROtect is a quality-focused organization that strives to exceed the expectations of its customers, offer unique solutions and take care of its employees," said Sean Riccardelli, Owner and President of RCS. "We couldn't be more pleased to find the perfect partner in Nathan and his team. The two companies have shared values and a vision to bring the highest quality services to the industries served to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance of our customer's operations."

The companies will retain all team members and continue to operate out of their current locations. Both companies will also operate under their current brands for the immediate future.

Dentons US LLP served as legal counsel to PROtect. Richards, Brandt, Miller, Nelson served as legal counsel to RCS.

About Spire Capital Partners- Spire Capital ( https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in lower middle market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing, and advisory experiences that they leverage to assist portfolio companies in accelerating growth, guiding strategic direction, and executing their business plans.

Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Act of 1940. Market conditions can vary over time, and past fund performance does not guarantee future fund results.

About PROtect, LLC - Headquartered in Wichita, KS, PROtect, LLC (formerly ERI Solutions, LLC & DBI, Inc.) ( https://protect.llc/) is a professional services company that provides safety, reliability, and compliance services to high-hazard industries such as biofuels, chemical, oil & gas, power generation, pulp and paper, and allied industries. Such categories include advanced and conventional non-destructive testing (NDT), mechanical integrity (MI), environmental, health, safety, process safety, and insurance program management. PROtect's engineers, consultants, and technicians dispatch to service our customers from various locations within the continental United States to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery of service.

PROtect also operates ERM SPC, Ltd., a segregated portfolio captive reinsurance company domiciled in the Cayman Islands focused on reinsuring workers' compensation, general liability, and property of qualified risks.

About Riccardelli Consulting Services, Inc. (RCS) - Sean Riccardelli formed RCS ( https://rcsnde.com/) in 2007 as a pipeline integrity contractor, providing NDE technical support for anomaly evaluation and In-Line Inspection smart tool validation. RCS leads the industry with the concept of "Integrity Delivers Quality" as the core foundation to who they are. Utilizing and partnering with leading manufacturers and educational facilities, they bring new levels of quality assurance and certification to system integrity and process safety management.

