Spirax Sarco Names Ivan Gottberg President And General Manager

Blythewood, SC, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management is delighted to announce the appointment of Ivan Gottberg as President and General Manager of Spirax Sarco, Inc. He assumed his role on April 1, 2021, and is responsible for the USA business.

Ivan Gottberg states "It is a true honor to be part of the legacy of Spirax Sarco in the USA, looking into the future. We will leverage our foundations and people to build a stronger future, based on our corporate identity to place our Customers in the center of our Business."

Mr. Gottberg brings with him over 17 years of practical experience in different key industries and regions, as well as a strong understanding of value to customers, different technologies, and processes. He spent most of his career with Alfa Laval, where his final assignment was Food Systems Director for North America; and later, General Manager for ProXES, Inc. During his career at Alfa Laval, he led regional businesses and divisions in various markets in Latin America and has spent the last six years responsible for different market units and business lines within the Food Division in the USA. Before joining Alfa Laval, he was a Quality and Production engineer at Ford Motor Company. Mr. Gottberg earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Fermín Toro in Venezuela, and received his Executive MBA at IAE Business School of the Argentine Austral University.

