Spin Master's Latest Toy Innovation, Present Pets™ Puppies, Unbox Themselves In The Most Heartwarming Way This Holiday Season

With Only Limited Quantities in North America, Presents Pets Puppies Are Already Topping Toy Wish Lists

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, revealed today its newest, imaginative toy packed with innovation, love and excitement - introducing Present Pets puppies, the interactive pets so excited to meet their new owners they unbox themselves.

Inspired by the childhood dream of being gifted an adorable puppy in a bow-topped box, these soft interactive puppies are wrapped in a truly magical unboxing experience the whole family will love. Anticipation for these furry friends is already building with Amazon naming Present Pets puppies one of the top 25 toys this holiday, earning the 8 th spot on its "Toys We Love List" and landing a coveted spot on The Toy Insider's Hot 20 list.

The magic of Presents Pets puppies is revealed when the child pulls the oversized gift tag, sparking the pup inside to bark and paw its way out of the box and into their heart. After about two minutes of box shaking anticipation and heart bursting excitement the front of the box will topple down revealing a new pup and forever best friend. Early toy testers were blown away by the experience declaring that, "the unboxing is genius!"

With two themes to choose from, Fancy Pups and Glitter Pups, there are one of two possible pups in every box, an additional layer of surprise and delight to this must-have toy. Quantities for the North American market are limited, igniting pre-sale orders on numerous online retailer sites including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

"We cannot wait to surprise the whole family with the magical experience of unboxing their very own Present Pet puppy," said Jean Gomez, Spin Master's VP Marketing & Global Business Unit Lead. "It's a dream come true for children to unwrap a surprise puppy, and we are delighted to bring that joy to families this holiday season. We hope to see lots of exciting reactions when children open their Present Pets toys."

Present Pets puppies are available now at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $49.99, recommended for children ages 4+. For more information on Present Pets toys visit http://www.presentpetstoy.com/en_us.

About Spin MasterSpin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-masters-latest-toy-innovation-present-pets-puppies-unbox-themselves-in-the-most-heartwarming-way-this-holiday-season-301137238.html

SOURCE Spin Master