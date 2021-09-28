Spike Lee Announced As Seventh Featured Speaker For The Audi Innovation Series

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - This week, Audi Canada will be premiering the next chapter of the Audi Innovation Series featuring acclaimed and multiple award-winning director, actor and professor, Spike Lee.

The virtual event, which will be released on Audi Canada's social media channels on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, will be moderated by CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond.

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Lee," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "As one of the great directors and creative minds of our time, we are incredibly grateful to have him grace our stage as our seventh Audi Innovation Series featured speaker. Listening to his perspective on innovation and creativity in the arts was a truly enjoyable experience," added Mr. Paladino.

Lee, who began directing in the 80s, has created timeless classics like She's Gotta Have It and Do the Right Thing and has since won multiple awards including an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019. "When I began my career, I did not want to be a one-and-done. I wanted to build my body of work. I've never taken the easy route. The stories I wanted to tell were not necessarily the safe stories to tell," Lee shared with Mr. Drummond. "And today, anybody with a phone can make a film - technology has brought a great democracy to filmmaking. You have no more excuses," Lee shared.

Find the full conversation on Audi Canada's social channels, premiering September 28, 2021.

About the Audi Innovation SeriesThe Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; and multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson.

