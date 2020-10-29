IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to give back to their local community during the global pandemic, Spigen has teamed up with Children's Hospital of Orange County for a new COVID-19 related project: The Air Mask.

From now until Nov. 8, Spigen will be matching and donating a mask to CHOC for every purchase made on its website. These masks will be provided to all those who enter the hospital to protect them while visiting their loved ones. Spigen has already accrued over 800 masks to donate since the start of its campaign last week.

Air Mask is made from a light and breathable material with an antimicrobial-protected mask exterior and UV Protection. The mask is infused with Silver Ion which has well-documented antimicrobial properties that can help limit the propagation of bacteria, fungi, and certain viruses.

*The Air Mask is not a medically graded mask and does not protect users against disease-causing germs. But it can help limit the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission.

To purchase a mask and help out, visit Spigen's website here.

About Spigen

With over 12 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has been building high-quality products while developing a close bond with its community #TeamSpigen. In response to the global pandemic, the company has committed to doing its part to give back and help those in need. Back in April, Spigen also partnered with Direct Relief to raise $50,000 for front line health-care heroes combating the virus. For more information about both campaigns, please visit Spigen's webpage.

Press Contact: Justin MaMedia Relations Specialist justin@spigen.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Campaign Page

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spigen-gives-back-by-partnering-with-choc-for-latest-covid-19-effort-301162490.html

SOURCE Spigen