Spielwarenmesse 2022: Most Important Industry Network Launches Digital Platform For Live Event

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the world's leading trade fair for toys is launching an innovative business platform known as Spielwarenmesse Digital. In doing so, the organiser is responding to the needs of both visitors and exhibitors by combining the indispensable live event with a range of digital opportunities. The new feature will be introduced at the Spielwarenmesse after next, which is due to open its doors from 2 to 6 February 2022. Companies can already sign up from 1 March 2021. Much like the physical trade fair in Nuremberg, Spielwarenmesse Digital showcases the product and company presentations of market leaders and newcomers, whilst offering the best networking opportunities in the industry and a high-calibre seminar programme for suppliers as well as retailers and buyers.

"Our digital platform creates completely new opportunities for all market players and allows the Spielwarenmesse to be experienced 365 days a year," comments Ernst Kick, CEO of Spielwarenmesse eG. The innovative tools on Spielwarenmesse Digital will enable visitors to prepare their time in Nuremberg in an even more efficient and targeted manner. At the same time, those retailers and suppliers who are unable to attend the trade fair in person will be able to network digitally whilst gaining an overview of the huge offering at the fair and the latest innovations for 2022. It will also be possible to take part in the popular Spielwarenmesse lecture programme from anywhere in the world. This will include both the Toy Business Forum and the LicenseTalks. Companies will benefit from having access to the biggest industry network in the world which the Spielwarenmesse has built over many decades.

Exhibitors have the choice: For the first time ever, they can appear with a digital virtual profile either on its own or in addition to their exhibition stand. Spielwarenmesse Digital offers three packages: Smart, Connect and Premium. All options include a presentation of the company, its products, and licences as well as important communication and networking features. The Smart package is already included in the marketing package for exhibitors appearing at the physical trade fair in Nuremberg. The Connect and Premium packages additionally offer brand entries and the option to upload press releases. Furthermore, products, brands, or the company itself can be presented in workshops or talks. The Premium package gives firms the option of showcasing up to 50 products and creating a more vibrant company profile. The integral lead tracking feature enables exhibitors who book a digital package to see at any time which participants have visited their profile. Additional services can be reserved for all three packages on request.

Ernst Kick concludes, "Spielwarenmesse Digital allows companies to uniquely bolster their presence at the trade fair, whilst adding a completely new dimension for retailers and buyers visiting the physical exhibition. We're delighted to offer this pioneering service as a valuable complement to our all-important live event."

