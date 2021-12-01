Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings In With Second Biggest Advance Ticket Sales Of All Time For Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced that Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving the second-biggest advance ticket sales of all time for Cinemark, just shy of Marvel Studios'...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced that Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving the second-biggest advance ticket sales of all time for Cinemark, just shy of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which was the North American industry box office's biggest opening of all time . Traffic surged to the Cinemark website and mobile app, and fans lined up around theatres the second tickets went on sale Monday, Nov. 29 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Enthusiastic moviegoers continue to secure their seats for the film's opening weekend, with a meaningful portion purchased by those making their first trip back to the theatre since re-opening.

"This surge of ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home proves the power of an exclusive theatrical release for a compelling film, especially as people are eager to get out of their homes and share in a communal experience," said Justin McDaniel SVP Global Content. "Within seconds of being released, Marvel fans immediately began purchasing tickets, ensuring they would not miss opening-weekend of the multiverse action in the unparalleled immersive environment that only a movie theatre provides. Congratulations to our partners at Sony for generating such unbridled excitement for what will surely be this year's biggest film."

The Cinemark website and mobile app received extremely high traffic the moment tickets went on sale for the movie, which premieres on Friday, Dec. 17. Some Cinemark theatres even saw fans lined up around the box office to purchase tickets. Cinemark XD tickets account for nearly 40 percent of all tickets sold to this point, underscoring that fans want to go all-out and make the most of their moviegoing experience. Cinemark XD is the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Label Format, with each theatre's largest wall-to-wall screen 11.1-layer multichannel surround sound and more than 35 trillion colors. It is the perfect viewing environment for a larger-than-life Super Hero film.

Auditoriums across Cinemark's domestic circuit are selling out at a rapid pace, with spidey-senses indicating that the newest Spider-Man film will be the biggest in-theatre opening weekend in almost two years. Cinemark looks forward to welcoming the millions of moviegoers to its theatres as Spider-Man once again swings on to screens.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

