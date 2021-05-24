Spicy Organic Added 23 Products Expanding Their Reach With Exclusive & Quality Products Providing Diverse Options & 40 Years Of Experience

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spicy Organic, the top pick for organic spices, herbs, teas and essential oils online, today announced the addition of 23 products on their online shop. With an abiding reputation built on innovation and reliability, the company works with their own network of hundreds of farmers to cultivate lands. More than a spice company, Spicy Organics brings customers the highest quality products and premium service, while also ensuring a sustainable future for their growers.

The global organic spice market is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 10% and estimated to be valued at almost 23 billion dollars by 2025. Organic farming is an agricultural system which originated early in the 20th century in reaction to rapidly changing farming practices. Spices are not used to merely add flavor and variety, they are also sought after for health benefits such as their antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Spicy Organic offers pure, great-tasting, high quality organic spices, herbs and more while supporting farmers and promoting organic agriculture around the world.

With a strong belief that organic food is an essential choice for personal as well as for environmental health, their products feature premier ingredients and are sourced from global brands. Unlike other spice markets or sellers, Spicy Organics maintains a traceability throughout the process so customers can easily trace their spices from farm to plate. Searching across the world for diverse flavors, the company works closely with farmers and distributors alike, to make sure each part of their supply chain aligns with their commitment to quality.

"Our story is a journey of passion and discovery - we're enhancers of the culinary experience. Meal time is special as we congregate and share memories with friends and family and we strive to provide the products that allow you to savor those experiences," said Sunil Kumar, founder of Spicy Organic LLC. "We are thrilled to offer organic line of products on our online shop and strongly feel it lines up perfectly with our company core vision for growth and expansion in the future, and to support and promote organic farming."

"Spicy Organic is committed to help upgrade the standards of living, spreading awareness for increased environmental concerns and the rise in what can only be termed 'health hazard diseases' that come from eating non-organic foods." adds Kumar.

All of Spicy Organic's products are USDA certified organic. Best selling products include turmeric, cardamom, garlic, ginger powder, saffron and garam masala.

Though Spicy Organic have continued to expand through the years, they have literally stayed true to their "roots", maintaining the same integrity the family has come to be known for.

