SPI Pharma Names New CEO

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Thomson has been appointed CEO of SPI Pharma. A highly experienced international business executive with a proven track record in strategy development and execution, operational management, and innovation for Specialty Ingredients, Scott joins SPI Pharma after 29 years with BASF.

During his tenure with BASF, Mr. Thomson held various leadership roles in both North America and Germany, including Senior VP of BASF's Global Pharmaceutical Solutions Business. His most recent position was Senior VP Care Chemicals Division, North America.

Mr. Thomson brings highly relevant Pharmaceutical Excipients and other Specialty Ingredients business experience, as well as a solid track record of developing businesses through high performance teams and strong customer partnerships to deliver innovative solutions to the market.

SPI Pharma provides the innovative solutions global pharmaceutical and nutritional companies need to succeed by solving the most challenging formulation problems- efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.

Serving over 50 countries in the manufacture and marketing of antacid actives, excipients, drug delivery systems for tablets and powders, taste-masked actives and vaccine adjuvants, SPI Pharma also specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally.

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE (USA), SPI Pharma employs a strategically located global staff, is part of ABF Ingredients and is backed by parent company, Associated British Foods (ABF).

