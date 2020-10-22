Spherix Global Insights Climbs The Ranks On Two Lists Recognizing Greater Philadelphia's Fastest Growing Companies

The Philadelphia Business Journal and The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia have recognized Spherix for the second year in a row as one the area's fastest growing companies

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In their second year of eligibility, Spherix Global Insights, a market intelligence firm focusing on immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets, is proud to be recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 and The Entrepreneurs' Forum's Philadelphia100® fastest growing companies in the region.

"Five years ago, we embarked on a mission to tackle the "white space" in insights for the biopharmaceutical industry, introducing a bridge between primary custom market research and watered-down syndicated offerings. We continue to be guided by client feedback and embrace innovation, while staying hyper-focused on select specialty markets in the renal, neurologic, and autoimmune spaces in which we offer unparalleled expertise. Our independent work and deep partnership with clients have collectively fueled our growth, and the team we have assembled at Spherix is simply tremendous," says Jennifer Robinson, Founder and President of Spherix, "It is nice to be recognized for the effort all have put forth."

The 2020 Soaring 76 list includes public and privately-owned companies in the Greater Philadelphia area who have no parent company and have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2017 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2019, with consecutive growth over the three-year period. This year, Spherix climbed four spots from Number 16 last year to Number 12, an astounding accomplishment made possible by a dedicated and collaborative team.

The 2020 Philadelphia100® list includes independent, privately-held corporations in the Greater Philadelphia area with no parent company who have reported sales of at least $125,000 in 2017 and have shown an increase in sales from 2017 to 2019. This year, Spherix jumped an impressive eight spots on the list from Number 27 last year to Number 19.

About Spherix Global InsightsSpherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

For more information contact: Matt Rigney, Senior Marketing ManagerEmail: info@spherixglobalinsights.com www.spherixglobalinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherix-global-insights-climbs-the-ranks-on-two-lists-recognizing-greater-philadelphias-fastest-growing-companies-301158167.html

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights