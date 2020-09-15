Spero Therapeutics To Present At Investor Conferences In September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will provide a corporate update at the following investor conferences in September 2020:

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17 at 1:20 PM ET

Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:10 AM ET

Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics' website ( www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the "Events and Presentations" page under the "Investors and Media" tab. Replays of the presentations will be archived on the website for 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Spero TherapeuticsSpero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero's lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is designed to be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in adults to treat serious bacterial infections, including those caused by MDR Gram-negative infections. In September 2020, Spero announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in complicated urinary tract infection and acute pyelonephritis.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

