SpendEdge's Direct Marketing Services Sourcing And Procurement Report Highlights The Key Findings In The Area Of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection And Evaluation, Pricing Trends And Strategies
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Direct Marketing Services sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
- What is the expected price change in the market?The Direct Marketing Services Market is expected to have a price change of 2.1%-3.3% during 2021-2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?WPP plc, Alliance Data Systems Corp., and Omnicom Group Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Time Based Pricing model, and Package Based Pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Direct Marketing Services Market.
- What will be incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 866.42 Million, during 2021-2025.
- What is the CAGR for Direct Marketing Services market?The Direct Marketing Services market will grow at a CAGR of about 2.91% during 2021-2025.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Insights Provided in the Direct Marketing Services Research Report:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices?
- Favorability of the current Direct Marketing Services's TCO (total cost of ownership)
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
