Spencer's Raises $323,000 To Support The ACLU In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights

EGG HARBOR, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's is proud AF to continue its commitment to fighting for social justice, civil liberties, and LGBTQ+ rights. Since 1963 when Spencer's first opened their doors, the company has championed guests and associates to celebrate who they are and what they believe in. From June 5 th - 13 th, in honor of Pride month, Spencer's ran a "round-up" campaign to raise funds for, and raise awareness of, the ACLU. Customer response was epic bringing the total donation to $323,000 with 100% of the proceeds raised going directly to the ACLU.

"At Spencer's, one of our core values is "We Are All Human," and we have always embraced Spencer's nation, no matter their gender, sexual orientation, race, background, or how they look," said Steven Silverstein, CEO, Spencer's. "That is why we support the ACLU and their mission to ensure that in our America, "We the People " means all of us."

Spencer's Pride campaign encouraged fans and associates to give back, demand social justice, fight for LGBTQ+ rights and stop hate. Funds donated help the ACLU vigorously defend people's civil liberties - from fighting for LGBTQ+ equality, resisting assaults on voting rights, defending attacks against reproductive healthcare, protecting the rights of immigrants and refugees, and so much more.

