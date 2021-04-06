Speeding Up: 50/10 Mbps Speeds Now Available To Canadian Rural Homes

Xplornet launches Xplore 50/10 Mbps UNLIMITED in rural Canada for only $99.99/month

WOODSTOCK, NB, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, is sharing exciting news for rural Canadians looking for faster Internet speeds and more data. Today, Xplornet launched Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED offering download speeds up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with full speed unlimited data.

Xplornet launches Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED

"With the COVID-19 pandemic having moved so much of our lives online, rural Canadians are asking for Internet services that keep pace with the biggest cities," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Xplornet is continuing to invest in upgrading our broadband network to ensure that rural Canadians stay connected to family, friends and work - no matter where they choose to live."

Enabled by private corporate investment, Xplornet's LTE fixed wireless network will now offer the Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED service plan to over half a million homes, enabling rural Canadians to connect to what matters most to them. Over the coming months, Xplornet will continue to rollout this new service to more rural Canadians by upgrading the rest of its LTE network.

Today's announcement builds on Xplornet's plan to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network in order to deliver fast, reliable and affordable broadband services to meet the needs of rural Canadians.

The Xplore 50/10 UNLIMITED package is now available to new and current customers of Xplornet that are in the eligible serving area at a standard price of $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can opt for a two-year plan at a price of $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years. Details can be found at www.xplornet.com/internet-packages/.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.