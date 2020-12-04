Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Poster Presentations At Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast...

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference (SABCS) to be held December 8 - 11, 2020.

"We are pleased to have two scientific communications at SABCS on ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) and the results of our Phase 2 study for Poziotinib in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who have failed multiple lines of HER2 directed therapy," said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to sharing these data with the medical and scientific community."

The three posters are listed below.

Poster Title:A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with HER2 therapies Authors:Adam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D., et al. Poster Number: PD1-07 (Spotlight Poster Discussion) Poster Category: Breast Cancer treatment Poster Section:Spotlight Poster Discussion 1 Poster Presentation Date/Time:December 9, 2020 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM CT

Poster Title:Pooled efficacy analysis from two Phase 3 studies in patients receiving eflapegrastim, a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, following TC for early stage breast cancer Authors:Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al. Poster Number: PS9-59 Poster Category:Psychosocial, Quality of Life and Educational Aspects Poster Section: Poster Session 9 Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT.

Poster Title:Open-label, Phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after the same-day, varying dosing time schedules of eflapegrastim administration in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898) Authors:Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al. Poster Number: OT-06-01 Poster Category: Chemotherapy - Targeting Neutropenia Poster Section:Ongoing Trial posters Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT

Copies of the posters will be available on the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals website following presentation at the meeting. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA is currently under review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement — This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ® and ROLONTIS ® are registered trademarks of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2020 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005066/en/