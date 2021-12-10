DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Spectrum Management Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Spectrum Management Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The only newsletter devoted exclusively to spectrum management with a monthly edition which is updated with the latest news as it happens.With over 1000 readers from across the field including regulators from nearly 20 countries, mobile companies, manufacturers, IT companies, broadcasters, public sector and consultants.

Some subscribers include:

Vodafone

Nokia

BT

Intel

Ericsson

Orange

Inmarsat

SES Astra

BBC

Ofcom

France Telecom

The European Commission

NATO

ETSI

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scsg55

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-management-newsletter-service-1000-readers-from-across-the-field-including-regulators-from-nearly-20-countries-301442162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets