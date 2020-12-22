Spectrum Investment Advisors Was Named A Best Place To Work In Money Management By Pensions & Investments

MEQUON, Wis., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 29 firms with 20 - 49 employees to be named a 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. The ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. To learn more about Spectrum, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees' physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients' needs," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns, and continuing to work from home in many cases."

"To be nationally recognized as a Best Place to Work within our industry is a testament to the wonderful people that are part of our team," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "It starts with our culture, and the passionate work and collaboration we share across the firm. At Spectrum, we celebrate success both corporately and individually, while encouraging our employees to find a balance between working hard and enjoying their lives and families."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

To read Spectrum's write up, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020.

About Spectrum Investment AdvisorsSpectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Pensions & Investments Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com.

