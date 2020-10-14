Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected As A 2020 Best Places To Work Award Winner By The Milwaukee Business Journal

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 15 Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2020's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business...

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 15 Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2020's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

"Being recognized as a Best Places to Work during the 2020 pandemic is even more special and speaks volumes of our culture and the wonderful people that are part of our team," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "At Spectrum, we emphasize trust, communication, relationships, and a healthy work-life balance. During these uncertain times, these core values have reaffirmed our cultural strengths and we celebrate this achievement as a team."

Eligible firms are located in the Milwaukee area and have 10 or more full time employees. Of the Business Journal's 180 firm nominations, 63 winners were selected in five categories. Participating firms had a large percentage of employees complete an online survey created and scored by the Business Journal's program partner, Quantum Workplace. Winners were chosen based on highest scores in areas such as: personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness and job satisfaction.

Rankings in each category and overall winners, along with the Q&A with each finalist, will be announced on the Milwaukee Business Journal website during the week of Oct. 26 and in the Oct. 30 weekly edition.

About the Milwaukee Business JournalFounded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee.

