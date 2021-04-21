Spectrum Financial Launches New Mutual Fund

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Financial, a leading provider of risk-managed investment solutions, announced that it has launched a new mutual fund, the Spectrum Unconstrained Fund (SUNBX). The Spectrum family of funds offers strategies that seek to mitigate risk while capturing steady returns.

"We have introduced our new Unconstrained Fund to expand the breadth of our product offerings for actively-managed solutions designed to navigate the increasing uncertainty of the market. We are pleased with the way our tactical allocation strategies and mix of technical and fundamental analysis can perform in rapidly-changing markets," said Ralph Doudera, lead portfolio manager.

The Spectrum Unconstrained Fund employs a flexible investment approach to seek total return from capital appreciation and income from interest on debt securities and dividends on preferred stocks, while seeking to avoid downside volatility. The fund comprises a diversified portfolio of primarily fixed income ETFs and mutual funds that invest in investment-grade and non-investment grade fixed income securities, preferred stocks, as well as derivative instruments. It also employs leverage in certain market conditions.

The Unconstrained Fund is Spectrum's third mutual fund following in the footsteps of the Spectrum Low Volatility (SVARX) and Spectrum Advisors Preferred (SAPEX) Funds. Spectrum serves as sub-adviser for these funds with Advisors Preferred, an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms seeking to create and distribute mutual funds, serving as the adviser.

"Rather than buy and hold, investors increasingly are looking for risk-managed strategies to capture potential upside return and minimize the market downside. The Spectrum Funds' quantitative approach continues to resonate with advisors and their clients to help them meet portfolio objectives," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Spectrum funds, visit www.thespectrumfunds.com or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Spectrum Financial, Inc.Spectrum Financial, Inc. was established in 1986 as a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the objective of actively managing the markets through separately managed account strategies. Each strategy was built to provide a risk-managed alternative for clients, as well as provide competitive returns to outperform benchmarks over time. In 2013, Spectrum Financial launched its first mutual fund, the Spectrum Low Volatility Fund, and in 2015 its second, the Spectrum Preferred Advisors Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLCAdvisors Preferred ( www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms seeking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual fund and ETF risk, short position risk, small and medium capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

