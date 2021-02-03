Spectrum Enterprise Launches A Flexible, Managed Network Solution That Enhances Visibility And Control Of Network Infrastructure

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today launched Managed Network Edge (MNE), a managed network solution based on the Cisco Meraki cloud-based platform, that simplifies the implementation and management of single and multi-location local area networks (LAN) / wide area networks (WAN). Designed for mid-market and large enterprises, MNE is packaged with nationwide network connectivity options, several modular, extensible service add-ons, user portal and management and support 24/7.

The MNE base solution includes Managed Routing, Security and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) powered by Cisco Meraki. In addition, proactive monitoring, 24/7/365 support, service level agreements (SLAs) and professional installation and a single, integrated user portal for real-time monitoring are all part of the base MNE solution. Additional, extensible services include: WiFi, network switches and smart cameras. MNE is offered as a packaged solution that integrates connectivity and Unified Communications (UC) options, and can be delivered nationally.

"The ongoing pandemic has made connectivity a critical infrastructure for businesses, especially as they digitize and transform their networks to meet the changing needs of their customers and employees," said Satya Parimi, Group Vice President, Product, Spectrum Enterprise. "Managed Network Edge is a flexible solution that allows for a layered approach to adding modular network services and a choice of connectivity and management options - all delivered by a single service provider to ensure end-to-end performance."

Recently, Harbor Master Boat Lifts and Docks selected Spectrum Enterprise to transition from legacy WiFi solutions from other service providers to a Managed Network Edge solution with WiFi, security and smart cameras. As a manufacturer of boat lifts and docks for 50 years, the company has relied on Spectrum Enterprise for broadband Internet services.

"We know and trust Spectrum Enterprise as a reliable company that can fully manage our network, so we can concentrate on manufacturing, which is what we do best," said Tim Contreras, owner, Harbor Master Boat Lifts and Docks. "It was time to modernize our network and add new capabilities for our new devices, without adding new infrastructure."

Spectrum Enterprise offers MNE as a modular solution that can scale as a business grows by providing a smooth transition between network upgrades. Based on their current needs, a business can design their network and activate a suite of managed services - all for a monthly cost. As business needs change, additional connectivity options or add-on services can easily be integrated into the existing MNE solution. The centralized, cloud-based user portal provides user and application analytics to monitor user activity and traffic across the network.

"Businesses are accelerating the move towards a digital-first model faster than ever before because of the pandemic, resulting in the need to support a hybrid workforce long-term," said Lawrence Huang, Vice President of Product Management, Cisco Meraki. "Together, Spectrum Enterprise and Cisco Meraki are helping to improve the client and user experience by simplifying IT operations and making it easier to integrate solutions that connect employees, applications, devices and locations."

By combining the Spectrum Enterprise Unified Communications (UC) service with MNE, businesses will have multiple options for redundant connections for the UC service. Traffic-shaping gives UC applications priority on each network interface to ensure that voice and video are prioritized over lower-priority network traffic. By adding the Managed Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch service, IT professionals will have a full view of end-to-end voice and video performance from the desktop to the external network connections.

"Businesses are increasingly challenged by limited internal IT resources. They will benefit from a holistic, managed solution with connectivity, visibility from the user portal analytics and 24/7 support and backed by a SLA," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "The enhanced user and application analytics is also appealing to businesses with regulatory compliance requirements for network and software applications."

Over the past five years, Charter has invested nearly $35 billion in infrastructure and technology. As a primary solutions partner with national reach, Spectrum Enterprise is making it easier for businesses to evolve their networks and address a wide range of business and technology challenges.

