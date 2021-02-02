Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.42 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2021.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , Wildbird®, Wafcol®, OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands - A Home Essentials Company™

