SPECTRUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. On Behalf Of Spectrum Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Report on behalf of Spectrum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Spectrum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company's Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS ® (eflapegrastim). The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

