Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund Wins 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Awards In The Absolute Return Funds Category

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Financial, a leading provider of risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund (SAPEX) has been recognized as a Refinitiv Lipper Awards winner USA 2021,...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Financial, a leading provider of risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund (SAPEX) has been recognized as a Refinitiv Lipper Awards winner USA 2021, best Absolute Return Fund over three and five years. This year marks the third consecutive year that Spectrum Advisors Preferred has won the annual award, which highlights funds and fund families that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund is an actively-managed equity mutual fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation. With a strategy that splits equity allocations into variable exposure and core holdings, it seeks to deliver optimum return while managing the downside risk of market volatility.

"We are extremely gratified that Spectrum Advisors Preferred has been recognized by Refinitiv Lipper for the third straight year. Since its launch in 2015, the strategy has proven to be an agile performer to help advisors and their investors navigate choppy markets," said Ralph Doudera, lead portfolio manager.

Spectrum Financial is a manager of mutual funds as well as separately managed accounts. It is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisors and financial professionals. Advisors Preferred has approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

"Markets have become more skittish recently as the economy begins to recover. With a mix of technical and fundamental analysis, Spectrum's actively managed funds are designed to mitigate risk and minimize the downside of a buy and hold approach," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

The Spectrum Advisors Preferred Fund had a return of 34% in 2020.* Please click here for SEC Standardized Performance ( http://thespectrumfunds.com/Docs/SAPEX%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf)

*Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For more information about the Spectrum funds, visit www.thespectrumfunds.com or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Spectrum Financial, Inc.Spectrum Financial, Inc. was established in 1986 as a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the objective of actively managing the markets through separately managed account strategies . Each strategy was built to provide a risk-managed alternative for clients, as well as provide competitive returns to outperform benchmarks over time. In 2013, Spectrum Financial launched its first mutual fund, the Spectrum Low Volatility Fund, and in 2015 its second, the Spectrum Preferred Advisors Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLCAdvisors Preferred ( www.advisorspreferred.com) is a manager of mutual funds distributed to financial advisers and financial professionals. The firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual fund and ETF risk, short position risk, small and medium capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-advisors-preferred-fund-wins-2021-refinitiv-lipper-awards-in-the-absolute-return-funds-category-301245673.html

SOURCE Advisors Preferred LLC