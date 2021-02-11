Spectralink's Advanced Mobile Intelligence For Enterprise (AMIE) Platform Turns Device Data Into Actionable Insights

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced that its mobile intelligence platform, AMIE, is now available worldwide. Paired with Spectralink's mobile devices, AMIE provides call performance data and actionable insights to quickly locate, diagnose, and resolve network communication breakdowns. Plus, AMIE makes mobile fleet deployment quick and easy.

AMIE supports mission-critical communications by monitoring user experience on Wi-Fi networks and providing call performance metrics to ensure optimal connectivity. AMIE for Wi-Fi provides organizations with visibility into the performance of Spectralink's Versity smartphones to help support and maintain these vital assets and the critical business applications running on them.

Spectralink is the only wireless mobile device vendor that provides call performance analytics with our patent-pending Voice Experience Tracking Technology (VETT). This technology measures the voice quality of each call to assess traffic degradation and performance as calls are handed off from wireless access point to access point. This enables users to assess device or network issues and quickly identify if and where network access points are having trouble handing off call traffic.

AMIE also saves time and costs by proactively monitoring device health, alerting users in advance when to replace device batteries and enabling administrators to easily track and recover lost devices.

"We are thrilled to launch the AMIE platform with our voice experience tracking technology and mobility infrastructure analytics empowering organizations to continually improve mission-critical communications and optimize business workflows," said Doug Werking, CEO of Spectralink. "AMIE provides a highly scalable, low cost, cloud-based solution that gives our customers access to critical operational information about their mobility investments."

In addition to AMIE for Wi-Fi, Spectralink also provides AMIE for IP-DECT, which provides fast deployment and centralized administration of servers, base stations, and handsets to keep Spectralink DECT systems running smoothly.

To learn more, visit https://www.spectralink.com/products/mobile-device-management-intelligence/amie/

About Spectralink

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for almost 30 years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what's next, what's possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment to innovation and our passion are our foundation for success.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectralinks-advanced-mobile-intelligence-for-enterprise-amie-platform-turns-device-data-into-actionable-insights-301227221.html

SOURCE Spectralink