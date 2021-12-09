Spectra Announces FEVO As Official Group Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, today announced it has been named the official group ticketing partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and...

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, today announced it has been named the official group ticketing partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and entertainment.

Spectra will primarily utilize FEVO for group ticketing opportunities at its venues but is looking to take advantage and sample the variety of e-commerce solutions available to offer fans using the FEVO platform.

"Our partnership is driven by one major factor: fan experience ," Bryan Furey, SVP of Spectra Partnerships, said. "Attending live events is an inherently shared experience with our friends and our families. FEVO removes stress from the shared ticket-buying experience, while adding value to our venues and giving them tools to enhance those experiences through creative e-commerce solutions."

Through this new partnership, FEVO, which is already fully integrated into more than 40 Spectra venues - such as Fair Park / Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, and PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. — will now allow all Spectra venues and tenants to utilize FEVO ticketing technology to offer deals to fans across North America and the globe, including at all Spectra-managed stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts centers, fairgrounds, and casinos.

"Solidifying an official partnership with Spectra is a win-win and another great partnership and friendship we're extremely proud of. Spectra and their people are world class," said Ari Daie, FEVO CEO & Founder. "After witnessing the response from our existing Spectra partner venues, it was obvious we were building value together and to extend our social cart platform and services to the entire Spectra portfolio."

About Spectra:Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FEVO:FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun — and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers.

