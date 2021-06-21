Spectacle Strategy Expands, Opens Second Office In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based branding agency, Spectacle Strategy , announced today its expansion to an additional office in Austin, Texas. The a ward-winning agency specializes in elevating high purpose businesses into high performing brands.

Dubbed "Silicon Hills" for the number of tech companies relocating to this area - including Tesla, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, and Google - Spectacle's expansion to Austin provides an opportunity for talent attraction and retention in a young, tech-savvy, fast-growing city .

U.S. News and World Report lists Denver and Austin as #2 and #3 best places to live in the nation . This expansion positions Spectacle at the epicenter of these thriving communities, where businesses want to be and employees want to live.

"At Spectacle we believe that the meaningful changes that will move the world forward will come from the private sector - driven by passionate individuals with bold aspirations," said Spectacle CEO & Founder, Michael Filippi. "Our mission is to help clarify and amplify the purpose of these businesses by enabling them to connect with audiences on a deeper level. As a hotbed of entrepreneurial growth, there's no better place for us to be right now."

Spectacle's team is built from an experienced group of specialists in the areas of brand development, brand design, consumer insights, customer experience, and growth strategy. Already exceeding their 2020 revenue in the first half of 2021, Spectacle's client roster includes a diverse set of high-growth clients across verticals, from SaaS enterprise technology to consumer-centric products and services.

After a year that saw nearly 50,000 ad agency jobs lost globally, Spectacle retained all full time employees and continued to grow, more than doubling total employees since the start of 2021.

Spectacle will continue to operate with two office locations in Denver and Austin, recognizing the unique business scenes, entrepreneurial communities, and talent pools that each offers. The new Austin office represents Spectacle's optimism and excitement about economic growth and forecasts for the remainder of the year.

About Spectacle

Spectacle's vision is to provide strategic and creative services to brands in a business climate where disruption is the new normal. Spectacle is a three-year-old company with a seasoned team of brand strategists who've worked with an impressive client roster of Fortune 500s and fast-growing startups. They have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX.

