Speck Unveils Line Of Protective Antimicrobial Cases For IPhone 12, IPhone 12 Mini, IPhone 12 Pro And IPhone 12 Pro Max

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced a new line of protective, durable, and slim cases, with built-in antimicrobial protection, now available for iPhone 12 , iPhone 12 mini , iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max . Speck designs products that enable users to experience more, more mindfully, more free from distraction — with protection at the core of every Speck product. The entire line of cases for the new iPhone 12 series provides consumers with unparalleled protection from stain and odor-causing bacteria and drops up to 13 feet, and is available to order today at SpeckProducts.com .

Speck has partnered with Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial technology, to integrate Microban® product protection into all cases for the iPhone 12 series. Microban provides Speck users product protection against stain and odor-causing bacteria on case surfaces. Consumers have peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces. Working continuously, Microban technology has been proven effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria to fight growth 24/7, for the lifetime of the case.

Included in the lineup is Speck's new Presidio®2 line of cases with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, a breakthrough in device protection that uses individual air capsules to resist damage upon impact. To create Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology, Speck developed a proprietary design that aligns individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. At impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, like an airbag. Speck is continuously innovating and exploring ways to pack in the most protection while maintaining Speck's hallmark slim design. The Presidio2 line includes Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Pro.

Also available is a range of Presidio Perfect-Clear cases. To show off the beauty and vibrant colors of the iPhone 12 series without compromising protection, the cases in the Presidio Perfect-Clear line provide brilliant clarity and 13-foot drop protection. An innovative crystal clear coating is guaranteed to resist yellowing and discoloration over time. The Presidio Perfect-Clear line includes a variety of cases that address both function and style: Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter and Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre.

The full Speck line for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max includes:

Presidio2 Armor Cloud ($59.95) -- Protective dual-layer case featuring new Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology that protects against drops up to 16 feet.

-- Protective dual-layer case featuring new Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology that protects against drops up to 16 feet. Presidio2 Pro ($44.95) -- Features Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology with a unique, soft-touch finish.

-- Features Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology with a unique, soft-touch finish. Presidio2 Grip ($44.95) -- All new no-slip grips, Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology and a unique, soft-touch finish.

-- All new no-slip grips, Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology and a unique, soft-touch finish. Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) -- Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration while Microban technology fights against stains and bacteria growth.

-- Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration while Microban technology fights against stains and bacteria growth. Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips ($44.95) -- Iconic grip design with clear, no-slip grips for ultimate durability and coating that resists discoloration.

-- Iconic grip design with clear, no-slip grips for ultimate durability and coating that resists discoloration. Presidio Perfect-Mist ($44.95) -- New, luxuriously soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance.

-- New, luxuriously soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance. Presidio Edition ($44.95) -- Slim and protective clear case with bold, fade-resistant art prints.

-- Slim and protective clear case with bold, fade-resistant art prints. Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre ($44.95) -- Fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombre designs.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry ($44.95) -- Built with impact geometry you can see to protect against drops up to 13 feet.

-- Built with impact geometry you can see to protect against drops up to 13 feet. Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter ($44.95) -- Slim, protective clear case with fade-resistant glitter crystals.

Speck cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available now starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com .

