Speck Launches Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible With MagSafe® For IPhone 12, IPhone 12 Pro And IPhone 12 Pro Max

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced its Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe case for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe is equipped with 13-foot drop protection and Microban® antimicrobial product protection, available now at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe is designed to work flawlessly with all Apple MagSafe accessories. This case has been independently lab-tested for multiple real-life situations, including extreme drops. The built-in magnets are separately tested to ensure longevity for daily use with MagSafe, proven to be secure, effective and reliable. Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe creates a seamless wireless charging experience every time. The case is designed to be durable and slim, with the same superior 13-foot drop protection as our Presidio Perfect-Clear cases.

Our Presidio Perfect-Clear coating offers flawless clarity, resisting discoloration and yellowing. It features a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface. The raised bezel helps create an added edge to protect your screen from scratching or shattering if your phone falls and lands face-down. Speck has ensured every part of the design integrates into your routine and gives you the protection and confidence you need.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is available now on www.speckproducts.com .

About Speck

Speck is more than a product company: we're a community pursuing a future of possibility. Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from phone cases to accessories to soft goods that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Designed to go with you wherever the road leads, each product is deliberately created to make an impact—and take one. Whether you're working, playing, or exploring, we're meeting you at each juncture with thoughtful design and innovative technology that helps you squeeze the most out of every moment for a Life, Better Lived. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into great products. Our community inspires us to craft masterfully engineered items that enhance every single day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details so that you can protect what matters to you.

Find out how Speck helps you connect with what's important. For a Life, Better Lived. Get to know us at SpeckProducts.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speck-launches-presidio-perfect-clear-compatible-with-magsafe-for-iphone-12-iphone-12-pro-and-iphone-12-pro-max-301305585.html

SOURCE Speck Products