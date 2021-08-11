Speck Launches Innovative One-Piece Case Design For The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G And The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced an all-new clear protective case, Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold, for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold is a first of its kind from Speck, with its 13-foot drop protection* and proprietary Perfect-Clear coating to resist yellowing and discoloration over time.

"There are many factors to consider when designing a case for a foldable device, and at Speck we are laser-focused on creating cases that provide premium protection, without hindering the use of the device. Our Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold does just that, and we are so excited for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G users to try it out," said Bryan Hynecek.

Featuring a smart, foldable one-piece design, Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold moves seamlessly with the phone. With an extra secure fit, this case adds more security and protection while ensuring the phone opens and closes easily. Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold also features a quick-access groove so you don't have to worry about fingers slipping while opening the device, as it is perfectly placed for ease of use.

All Speck cases include built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban® that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface. These cases are durable yet slim, and allow for easy wireless charging. And they are tested to withstand real-life situations, including extreme drops, chemicals, and antenna interference.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is now available at www.speckproducts.com with an MSRP of $59.95 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and $64.95 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

* Up to 13-foot drop protection when case is open

