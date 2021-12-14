Specialty Methacrylate: Global Industry Forecasts To 2028 | Projected To Reach $2.91 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Methacrylate Market By Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), and End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical)- Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the specialty methacrylate market in five major geographies and emphasizes the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The Global Specialty Methacrylate market is expected to reach $2.91 billion by 2028 with a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.The growth of the specialty methacrylate market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for lightweight vehicle parts & low carbon-emitting vehicles, increasing R&D into specialty methacrylates for various applications, increasing demand for specialty methacrylates in the construction, packaging, and paper industries; and growing focus on sustainable low-VOC products.

However, volatile raw material prices are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, the rising focus on bio-based methacrylate monomers and untapped markets in emerging economies are expected to hold significant opportunities for various stakeholders in this market. Also, supply chain shortages are expected to pose major challenges for the market's growthThe study comprehensively analyzes the global specialty methacrylate market concerning various derivatives, applications, and end-users.Based on derivative, the lauryl methacrylates segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its widening applications in floor waxes, textiles, coating, adhesives, & sealants and its rising demand from the growing construction, textile, automotive, paper & packaging, and consumer goods industries.Based on application, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly due to its growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries. In addition, the growing demand for architectural coatings from the building & construction industry is also supporting the growth of this market.Based on end-user, the paint, coatings, and adhesives segment are estimated to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market in 2021. The growth of this segment is mainly due to the higher penetration of paint, coatings, and adhesives in the construction, industrial manufacturing, and paper & packaging industry.Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the specialty methacrylates market in 2021. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in industrialization & infrastructural development, rising private & government investment in these sectors, and significantly growing automotive & construction sectors. However, the Latin America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The fast growth of the region is mainly due to the increasing investment in infrastructural developments and the growing automotive & electronics industry.The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2018-2021). Key Questions Answered

Key Topics Covered 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition 1.2. Market Ecosystem 1.3. Currency 1.4. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction 3.2. Segment Analysis 3.2.1. Derivative Segment Analysis 3.2.2. Application Segment Analysis 3.2.3. End-user Segment Analysis 3.3. Regional Analysis 3.4. Key Players 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction 4.2. Drivers 4.2.1. Rising Demand for Lightweight Vehicle Parts & Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles 4.2.2. Increasing R&D into Specialty Methacrylates for Various Applications 4.2.3. Increasing Demand for Specialty Methacrylates in the Construction, Packaging, and Paper Industries 4.2.4. Growing Focus on Sustainable Low-VOC Products 4.3. Restraints 4.3.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices 4.4. Opportunities 4.4.1. Rising Focus on Bio-Based Methacrylate Monomers 4.4.2. Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies 4.5. Challenges 4.5.1. Supply Chain Shortages 4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Methacrylates Market 5. Premium Insights5.1. Product-Application Matrix 5.2. Competitive Analysis of Key Players and their Product offerings 6. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Derivative6.1. Introduction 6.2. Lauryl Methacrylates 6.3. 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylates 6.4. Methoxy PEG Methacrylates 6.4.1. Methoxy PEG 550 Methacrylate 6.4.2. Methoxy PEG 350 Methacrylates 6.4.3. Other Methoxy-PEG-Methacrylates 6.5. Benzyl Methacrylates 6.6. Tridecyl Methacrylates 6.7. Methacrylic Ester 13.0 6.8. Triethyleneglycol Dimethacrylates 6.9. Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates 6.9.1. Polyethylene Glycol 200 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 200) 6.9.2. Polyethylene Glycol 400 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 400) 6.9.3. Polyethylene Glycol 600 Dimethacrylates (PEGDMA 600) 6.9.4. Other Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate Derivatives 6.10. Diethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates 6.11. Isodecyl Methacrylates 6.12. Ethylene Glycol Dimethacrylates 6.13. 1,3 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylates 6.14. Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylates 6.15. Cyclohexyl Methacrylates 6.16. 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylates 6.17. Stearyl Methacrylates 6.18. Tetrahydroforfuryl Methacrylates 6.19. Isobornyl Methacrylates 6.20. Neopentyl Glycol Dimethacrylate 6.21. BPA (EO))N Di Methacrylate 6.22. 1,6-Hexandiol Dimethacrylates 6.23. 3,3,5 Trimethyl Cyclohexyl Methacrylate 6.24. Tetraethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate 6.25. Other Derivatives 7. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Application7.1. Introduction 7.2. Paints & Coatings 7.3. Adhesives & Sealants 7.4. Waterproofing Membranes 7.5. Special Plastics 7.5.1. Composites 7.5.2. Artificial Stones 7.5.3. Resin/Aggregate Flooring 7.5.4. PMMA Sheets 7.5.5. Rubber Modification 7.5.6. Other Special Plastics 7.6. Electrical Insulation 7.7. Water Treatment 7.8. Construction 7.9. Paper & Packaging 7.10. Health & Personal Care 7.11. Oil & Gas 7.12. Additives 7.13. Textile Auxiliaries 7.14. Electronics 7.15. Other Applications 8. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction 8.2. Paint, Coatings, and Adhesives Industry 8.3. Architecture and Construction Industry 8.4. Chemical and Plastics Industry 8.5. Packaging and Paper Industry 8.6. Automotive & Transportation Industry 8.7. Advertisement & Communication Industry 8.8. Electronics Industry 8.9. Other End-users 9. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Geography9.1. Introduction 9.2. North America 9.2.1. U.S. 9.2.2. Canada 9.3. Europe 9.3.1. Germany 9.3.2. U.K. 9.3.3. France 9.3.4. Italy 9.3.5. Spain 9.3.6. Switzerland 9.3.7. Russia 9.3.8. Benelux 9.3.9. Scandinavia 9.3.10. Eastern Europe 9.3.11. Rest of Europe (RoE) 9.4. Asia-Pacific 9.4.1. China 9.4.2. India 9.4.3. Japan 9.4.4. Australia 9.4.5. New Zealand 9.4.6. South Korea 9.4.7. Taiwan 9.4.8. Southeast Asia 9.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC) 9.5. Latin America 9.6. Middle East & Africa 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Introduction & Key Growth Strategies 11. Company Profiles (Leading Suppliers) - Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments11.1. Evonik Industries AG 11.2. BASF SE 11.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation 11.4. Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.11.5. Arkema Group 11.6. Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.11.7. Merck KGaA 11.8. Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.9. Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.10. Kyoeisha Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.11. Shin Nakamura Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.12. CPS Performance Materials Corp. 12. Company Profiles (Leading Customers) - Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments12.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 12.2. H.B. Fuller Company 12.3. Sika AG 12.4. Silikal GmbH 12.5. 3M Company 12.6. Huntsman International LLC 12.7. RPM International Inc. 12.8. Jotun Group 12.9. Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. 12.10. Xyntra Chemicals B.V. 12.11. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 12.12. Hempel A/S 12.13. Sherwin-Williams Company 12.14. AOC LLC

