Specialty Gases Market: Organic And Inorganic Growth Strategies Of Leading Vendors

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Gases Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.The specialty gases market is expected to grow by USD 4.28 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 7%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Specialty Gases Market: Booming Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sectors to Drive Growth

As per Technavio, the high dependency on high-purity gases in LED manufacturing sector will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Specialty Gases Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the specialty gases market by Type (Carbon-based gases, Noble gases, Halogen-based gases, Atmospheric gases, and Others) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for specialty gases in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

