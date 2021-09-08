Specialized Birmingham Trucking Company Expands Warehouse And Logistics Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Transport Services has more than doubled the size of its Birmingham, Alabama storage facility to 19,000 square feet. The full-service trucking company has expanded its secure commercial storage division that serves telecommunications, construction, utilities, manufacturing and retail businesses.

"With construction on the rebound, we're seeing growing demand for warehouse storage and staging services. Builders are storing high-value materials in secure facilities rather than on-site; we can store and organize materials for quick and easy distribution," said Telecom Transport Services president Sue Watkins.

Telecom Transport Services is fully certified to transport and store hazardous materials including lithium-ion batteries and serves as a staging facility for battery recycling and disposal. The company provides customers with inventory and logistics management, offering the advantages of a large-scale distribution center. "Our warehouse expansion is a response to the Birmingham area's growing demand for 'last mile' execution, heavy hauling, crane hoisting and hazmat materials management, and we are thrilled to be part of the region's growth," said Watkins.

About Telecom Transport Services

Telecom Transport Services is a full-service ground carrier specializing in hauling and hoisting of power, hydraulic, telecommunications and electronic equipment, hazardous materials and other high-value cargo. The company provides secure commercial storage facilities with turnkey logistics and inventory management and serves some of the most prominent companies in the telecommunications industry.

With headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama Telecom Transport Services provides comprehensive last mile services and has earned numerous awards including the Ryder Integrated Logistics & Alcatel-Lucent Hauling and Hoisting Contractor of the Year Silver. Founded in 1988, Telecom Transport Services is nationally recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise under the ownership of Sue Watkins.

