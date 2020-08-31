Special September Issue Of DEPARTURES Recognizes Visionaries Who Are Committed To Making Positive Change In Unprecedented Times

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEPARTURES®, the leading voice of luxury and experiences published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members, today revealed its September 2020 special Visionaries issue celebrating individuals across fashion, media, food, technology, sports, wellness, and beyond whose work is positively impacting society and driving meaningful change. This second annual special issue has five separate covers, along with candid interviews with six standout visionaries.

The five cover stories are as follows:

Julianne Moore, "The Fighter": https://www.departures.com/lifestyle/visionaries-julianne-moore

Giorgio Armani, "The Original": https://www.departures.com/lifestyle/fashion/visionaries-giorgio-armani

Russell Westbrook, "The Social Entrepreneur": https://www.departures.com/lifestyle/visionaries-russell-westbrook

David Agus and Larry Ellison, "The Healers": https://www.departures.com/lifestyle/food/visionaries-david-agus-larry-ellison

Padma Lakshmi, "The Storyteller": https://www.departures.com/lifestyle/food/visionaries-padma-lakshmi

Elsewhere in the issue, DEPARTURES delves into innovation with reporting on the future of architectural design as the world adapts to new realities, takes a look at the future of fashion from the perspectives of notable photographers, highlights big thinkers on what's next in the field of wellness, shares top chefs' views on how we'll be dining out in the months and years to come, and much more.

Jeffries Blackerby, Editor in Chief of DEPARTURES, said, "This issue pays tribute to cultural figures and business leaders, from chefs and doctors to designers and entrepreneurs, who are using their talents for good in a world that is being reshaped by demands for justice in the face of economic fragility, loss of health and security, and systemic racism. I'm very proud to dedicate these pages to extraordinary people who are leading by example, from the six luminaries on our covers to the many other innovative folks who are actively designing, building, growing, cooking, painting, and programming the future."

