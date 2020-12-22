Special Holiday Discounts On Project Nimbus And Ballistic Craft

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese publisher GameTomo announces a special holiday sale for fast action indie mech hit Project Nimbus: Complete Edition, and arena battle action game Ballistic Craft.

The sales include 50% off the already indie-friendly prices for both games on Steam, and for Project Nimbus on the Nintendo Switch. The sales will run from December 22, 2020 through January 5, 2021 for Steam and from December 24 to January 7 for Nintendo Switch.

GameTomo will also roll out the Steam store page for the much anticipated Project Nimbus sequel, Nimbus INFINITY. Gamers who love fast mech action can play indie hit Project Nimbus for 50% off, then wishlist Nimbus INFINITY for the next round of mech action, coming in 2021.

Project Nimbus Key Features

Pilot heavily armored Battle Frames through the skies in high-speed mech battles.

Over a dozen playable Battle Frames with weapons including smart missiles, energy blades, particle cannons, floating energy shields, railguns and autonomous psychodrones.

A sprawling storyline with battles between three different factions over a war-torn futuristic planet.

Complex bosses with unique fighting styles, including orbiting nuclear battle mechs and weaponized ships.

WARFRONT Mode includes massive replayability with six unlimited mission modes including Base Defense, Interception, and Assassination.

Ballistic Craft Key Features

Players can craft a variety of complex magical 'Shots' to duke-it-out in flashy, high-speed arena battles. Color, size, quantity, speed, trajectory -- just about every aspect of a Shot can be customized through Shot Development.

Attack customization takes inspiration from the cult-classic Custom Robo series.

Game features a single-player Quest Mode, as well as online multiplayer matches.

Challenge opponents through local multiplayer functionality or Steam's online matching. Prove your might and show off your Shots!

Supporting Links and Assets WEB SITE: https://www.gametomo.co.jp

MEDIA CONTACT: 261825@email4pr.com +81 03-6262-9750

YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/c/GameTomo

STEAM STORE LINKS: https://store.steampowered.com/app/257030/Project_Nimbus_Complete_Edition/ https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137110/Ballistic_Craft/

About GameTomoGameTomo is a team of dedicated indie developers and publishers located in Tokyo, Japan. GameTomo curates best in breed indie titles and hand-picks consequential games appealing to both Western and Asian audiences.

Visit them at www.gametomo.co.jp

