Special Distribution For Canso Credit Income Fund (the "Fund")

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces a special distribution for each class of units of Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020 ("Special Distributions") as follows:

Class A units: $1.58507 /unit

/unit Class F units: $1.72068 /unit

The Special Distributions were payable on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

The Special Distributions for each class of units were paid by the issuance of the same class of units of the Fund, and immediately thereafter, the issued and outstanding capital of the Fund were consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding units of each class of the Fund did not change.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the monthly and these Special Distributions, will be reported to investment dealers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2021.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

