Special Angels Adoption Launches Obstacle Course Challenge In Honor Of National Adoption Month, November 2020

JACKSON, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Angels Adoption , the only adoption agency in the US that exclusively works in the adoption of children with special needs, kicks off National Adoption Month with its Obstacle Course Challenge , an online initiative to remove the financial barrier for future adoptive families.

SAA strongly believes the additional expense of the adoption process should not fall on the adoptive parents, as they have a long financial road ahead of them. Currently, SAA only charges estimated costs for adoption fees, however those costs continue to rise each year.

Beginning in November, SAA invites internet users to participate in the Special Angels Adoption Obstacle Course Challenge. The initiative's goal is to remove the financial obstacle for adoptive families. The challenge is adaptable to anyone's abilities and strengths.

Donations can be made online , via text, and directly through the foundation.

"We feel very strongly that families who choose to take on this enormous responsibility and the well-being of these children should not have to incur these expenses," said Jennifer Kelly, Special Angels Adoption's Medical Director and Agency Coordinator. "After much thought and consideration, we came to a conclusion on where to put our efforts this month. We want to #RemoveTheObstacles of adoption fees in 2021!"

About Special Angels Adoption

Creating forever homes for children with special needs since 2007, the Special Angels Adoption is a non-profit 501c3 and part of the Marlee Factor Foundation. SAA is a licensed custodial adoption agency working exclusively in the adoptions and support of families of children with special needs. SAA is proud to work with all types of birth and adoptive families in exploring their options. To date, the Ohio-based agency has placed over 700 children in loving homes nationwide.

