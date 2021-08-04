SPEAR Invest Launches SPEAR Alpha ETF (SPRX), An Industrial Technology Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPEAR Invest, a female-led asset manager focused on industrials and industrial technology, today announced the launch of its first ETF. The SPEAR Alpha ETF (NASDAQ: SPRX), an actively-managed fund leveraging thorough proprietary research, offers targeted exposure to industrial technology investments.

SPEAR's unique value proposition is derived from hands-on research from primary sources—utilizing their extensive network of industry participants to speak directly with corporate management to obtain primary information on their business model and financial track sheets. The research process may also include attending court hearings, engaging remediation experts and uncovering major accounting issues to tap opportunities.

With a deep understanding of entire supply chains, SPEAR's underlying strategy is backed by advanced research that is focused on finding and identifying broad-sector and sub-sector potential, but also vetting those stocks that pose a risk to underperform. For example, where other asset managers invest in direct beneficiaries of a trend which often becomes crowded (such as Tesla), SPEAR looks to invest in the greater electric vehicle supply chain that incorporates copper and lithium mines, companies that provide electrical components, charging stations, and simulation & design software.

"As an actively-managed fund, it is important to highlight that although SPRX invests in innovative industrial technologies, we believe the real value comes from finding under-the-radar opportunities across the supply chain," said firm founder and fund manager Ivana Delevska. "The fund is based on a strategy built on primary research in a sector that could have significant and underappreciated tailwinds over the next 5 years." More specifically, SPRX looks to provide comprehensive and cost-efficient exposure to established long-term secular themes (Environmental Focus, Manufacturing Digitalization, and Robotics) as well as emerging ones (Photonics, Space Exploration, and AI). "Additionally, reshoring is impacting this sector as domestic manufacturing is having a revival aided by government support and new technologies," affirms Delevska.

Designed to be a core holding, The SPRX strategy has a starting universe of approximately 120 equities which are then divided into about 12 buckets (so each sub-sector has approximately 10 companies) and out of these, the fund manager picks 2 to 3 that meet the top of their criteria, resulting in a list of approximately 25 investment opportunities. In its selection criteria, in addition to end-market dynamics and financial performance factors, SPEAR considers liquidity, management team, and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors. The total expense ratio of SPRX is 0.75%.

SPEAR Invest (Spear Advisors LLC) is an SEC-registered asset manager specializing in investments in industrial and industrial technology supply chains. Our business applies a fundamentally driven investment approach, and our products are aimed at compounding returns based on superior stock selection. For more information, please visit https://spear-invest.com/

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are contained in the prospectus or summary prospectus which can be obtained by (by calling 1-833-340-7222 or by visiting https://spear-invest.com/. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

The fund invests in growth companies that are based on future earnings may be more volatile if revenues fall short of expectations. Investing in value companies that remain unfavored or are undervalued for long periods of time could have a negative on the fund's performance.

Companies in the industrials sector such as technology may be adversely affected by changes in government regulation, world events, economic and environmental conditions. These companies are vulnerable to rapid changes in product cycles, obsolescence and competition, which may have an adverse effect on growth and profit margins. Because SPRX is non-diversified and may invest in a greater percentage of its assets in these companies, market or economic factors impacting these companies that rely heavily on technological advances could have a major affect on the value of the Fund's investments.

Applying ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) sustainability criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons and therefore the Fund may forgo available market opportunities.

The Fund is recently organized and has a limited track record to base an investment decision.

