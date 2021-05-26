Speakman's Exhilaration Technology Offers A Fully Immersive Shower Experience

GLEN MILLS, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speakman, a manufacturer of premier plumbing products, introduces Exhilaration Spray Technology in a collection of multi-function shower heads and hand showers.

The Exhilaration sprays offer 344 individual spray outlets to accommodate four distinct sprays that allow the users to easily customize their shower experiences. The spray patterns include:

Rain : A soothing broad spray with wide coverage that is ideal for a relaxing, nature-inspired shower experience.

: A soothing broad spray with wide coverage that is ideal for a relaxing, nature-inspired shower experience. Reaction : This patented spray delivers a powerful drenching experience with angled and overlapping sprays for a superior rinse.

: This patented spray delivers a powerful drenching experience with angled and overlapping sprays for a superior rinse. Massage : Leveraging the power of the inner spray outlets, the Massage spray soothes achy muscles with a forceful, targeted spray.

: Leveraging the power of the inner spray outlets, the Massage spray soothes achy muscles with a forceful, targeted spray. Satin: A most gentle, smooth spray, Satin leaves skin pleasantly cleansed and refreshed.

Exhilaration creates a spa-like ambiance right at home. From getting the soap out of the thickest hair to soothing muscles post-workout, one of these spray settings will meet the needs of the moment.

"Showering is not merely an act of cleansing" says Adam Horwitz, Speakman's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's one of the few times a day we focus solely on ourselves and our well-being. That's why we believe it deserves to be the best possible experience - and Exhilaration provides just that."

Exhilaration Spray Technology is now available in the Neo, Kubos, and Rainier collections as shower heads as well as hand showers. Neo offers a design with a round spray face that will effortlessly adapt to any bathroom décor, while Kubos and Rainier feature a square spray face with modern or traditional design details. All Exhilaration models are available in three finishes to coordinate with various bathroom color palettes: Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Matte Black.

Horwitz adds: "Speakman shower heads are the choice of thousands of high-end resorts and hotels around the globe. And the reason for that is that they provide the most satisfying shower experience in the industry. Now, consumers can get the same experience at home."

The built-in patented Speakman high-performance turbine engine guarantees maximum performance of the sprays for the most powerful, water-saving performance possible. Speakman shower heads deliver maximum force at every flow rate, be it at 1.5, 1.75 or 2.0 gallons per minute. All Exhilaration shower sprays carry a limited lifetime warranty (residential) and 1-year limited warranty (commercial) respectively.

About Speakman

Based in Pennsylvania and over 150 years old, Speakman pioneered the invention of the modern shower head. Today the company is part of the Professional Plumbing Group and pursues innovation with a focus on performance and sustainability. Speakman produces a full line of well-designed, commercial-grade bath and showering products for the residential, commercial and hospitality markets, as well as safety equipment including emergency showers and eye washes for commercial use. Products are available through major plumbing wholesalers and online retailers. For more information, visit speakman.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner 920-395-8998 https://speakman.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakmans-exhilaration-technology-offers-a-fully-immersive-shower-experience-301300275.html

SOURCE Speakman