Speakers Added To The Catapult Systems 2020 Secure Remote Workforce Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, today announced three additional sessions added to the 2020 Secure Remote Workforce Summit lineup. The summit, scheduled for September 30, 2020, is a full day of virtual learning focused on enhancing the productivity of remote workers without compromising security. The event will open with a keynote from David Totten, Microsoft's CTO, and feature sessions from multiple Microsoft MVPs and leading solution experts from Catapult.

The full-day virtual event is composed of 16 informative sessions and six interactive Ask an Expert Q&A sessions. There are two attendee tracks, one for business executives and one for technical roles. Topics include sessions on improving remote meetings, Teams Meetings and Calling, under-utilized security tools, governing Office 365 and improving mobile workers productivity with Power Apps and Windows Virtual Desktop.

The newly added sessions include:

"Everyday AI in the Modern Workplace" which will highlight examples on the integration between artificial intelligence and M365 and ways to take advantage of this when solving everyday problems in Azure.

"How Your Technical Team Can Better Engage with Microsoft" which will illustrate Microsoft's Patterns & Practices Initiatives and include tips to help get support needed in implementing new technologies.

"Enhance Your Employee Productivity with Microsoft Search" which will cover how to take advantage of Microsoft Search to bring relevant content to users from multiple sources in a quick and efficient way.

Click here for full details or to register for the Secure Remote Workforce Summit.

ABOUT CATAPULT Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure - DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

For additional information: Mindy RussellVP MarketingCatapult Systems512-577-7737 mindy.russell@catapultsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-added-to-the-catapult-systems-2020-secure-remote-workforce-summit-301124629.html

SOURCE Catapult Systems, Inc.