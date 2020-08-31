SPE System Alliance Technology Days: International Digital Conference On Single Pair Ethernet

BLOMBERG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22 and 23, the SPE System Alliance hosts an international, digital exchange of knowledge between experts of different industries and technology sectors on the topic of Single Pair Ethernet.

BLOMBERG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22 and 23, the SPE System Alliance hosts an international, digital exchange of knowledge between experts of different industries and technology sectors on the topic of Single Pair Ethernet. The Technology Days, taking place for the first time this year, provide participants with the opportunity to talk to specialists and to inform themselves about the added value of this communication technology. A keynote, discussions, and an exhibition constitute the framework of this digital conference. Partners of the SPE System Alliance, like Dätwyler, Fluke Networks, Kyland, Microchip, Phoenix Contact, Prysmian Group, R&M, Rosenberger, Sick, Telegärtner and Weidmüller, will point out trends within SPE technology and explain the relevance for components like switches, semiconductors, sensors, connectors, and cables.

The program will take place at different times on both days so that everyone around the world who is interested in the Technology Days can visit them virtually. The conference will be held in English. If you want to register for the digital conference on September 22 and 23, 2020, please follow this link www.singlepairethernet.com/TechnologyDays. The program can be found here as well. The exhibition will be open for all participants until October 2, 2020.

About the SPE System Alliance

The SPE System Alliance is an association of leading technology companies from different industries and fields of application who bundle and exchange their expertise regarding Single Pair Ethernet. All partners thus pursue the common goal of promoting the SPE technology for the IIoT and every other field of application. For more information on the SPE System Alliance, visit www.singlepairethernet.com

Phoenix Contact Middle East:Marketing CommunicationsDania Liswi, email: info-me@phoenixcontact.comPhone: +971-44370324

