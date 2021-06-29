Spaulding Ridge Partners With RightRev To Leverage Revenue Recognition With Salesforce Billing

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud solutions and global advisory firm, has added a solution for revenue recognition by partnering with RightRev, an automated Revenue Recognition solution that complements the Salesforce...

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud solutions and global advisory firm, has added a solution for revenue recognition by partnering with RightRev, an automated Revenue Recognition solution that complements the Salesforce Suite of offerings, in particular, Salesforce Revenue Cloud.

RightRev is the easy-to-maintain, best-in-cloud option for Revenue Recognition. Capable of handling revenue reallocation and standalone selling prices, as well as automating complex compliance requirements, RightRev is an excellent out-of-the box solution versus build option for complex revenue accounting that can be housed all within Salesforce.

"Clients are looking to see the difference between deals made and payout over time without having to do heavy coding - that made RightRev a no brainer for us. We want to offer that capability for clients, along with scalability, and RightRev checks both boxes, plus many more," Jay Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge, says of the new offering.

Spaulding Ridge is a premier Salesforce strategy and implementation provider. Their experts have worked across 27+ industries to implement Salesforce Revenue Cloud (CPQ and Billing), Salesforce Communities, Einstein Analytics, Mulesoft, and Salesforce Service Cloud, as well as utilize the 5,000+ integrations to customize for commercial and enterprise organizations' needs.

