Spaulding Ridge Announces Elevate21 - The Future Of Cloud

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, Spaulding Ridge, is excited to announce its inaugural digital transformation day, Elevate21 - The Future of Cloud, on Thursday, July 15th.

Elevate21 will showcase keynote presentations by Frank Calderoni, Anaplan CEO; Dan Springer, DocuSign CEO; and Suzanne Muchin, Co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as top influential leaders and industry advocates. The one-day virtual tech summit will also feature executives from Collibra, Definitive Healthcare, Northmarq, Threekit, and DataGrail.

"We have seen unprecedented growth in digital transformation this past year among our clients and we are thrilled to be bringing impactful conversations on what we learned that will better us for the future. One of our values is 'all business is personal'. With Elevate21, our hope is to challenge, inspire, and elevate both ourselves and our industry - to be better at what we do and how we can scale for our customers," states Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge.

Laabs, along with Dan Springer from DocuSign, will kick off the day at 9 am CT with 2020 Made us Better: Learnings for 2021 and Beyond.

Spaulding Ridge Partner Sarah Katz, who's hosting two women-focused panels, adds, "We may still be virtual, but the value of getting together and sharing insights from the past year and a half will be invaluable. All businesses, including Spaulding Ridge, have learned something crucial. I'm looking forward to facilitating some great discussions, particularly women's important role in technology."

Elevate21 Sponsors & Schedule

Elevate21 is proudly supported by Gold-tier sponsors, Anaplan, DocuSign, Coupa, and Salesforce. Elevate21 is designed to tackle pressing business transformation challenges to drive scalability, specifically for finance, sales, and operations leaders.

Featuring live and pre-recorded sessions as well as numerous events, including product release demos, each hour throughout the day, attendees can watch and interact live on July 15th, but can also enjoy recorded content at their convenience. Elevate21 also includes in-person pop-up events across North America. The full schedule is available at elevate.spauldingridge.com .

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance to gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales to increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations to drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

