Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market By Technique, Product, Application And End-user - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique (Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Application (Drug Discovery), End User (Academic Institute, Research Institutes, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 404 million by 2025 from USD 178 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.Market growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics analysis among small companies and startups, expanding applications in biomarker identification and drug discovery & development, and increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D. On the other hand, lack of awareness about these techniques in the emerging countries and the high cost of instruments are some factors limiting the market growth. By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to increased investments by researchers in biomarker identification using spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth. North America: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market North America accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as the to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Overview4.2 North America: Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Share, by Product & Country (2019)4.3 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Share, by End-user (2019)4.4 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)4.5 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery & Development5.2.1.2 Introduction of Novel Products5.2.1.3 Increasing R&D Investments and Public-Private Funding5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Biomarker Identification5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 Pricing Analysis5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market 6 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Technique6.1 Introduction6.2 Spatial Transcriptomics6.2.1 Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)6.2.1.1 Emergence of Multiplex Immunohistochemistry/ Immunofluorescence (MIHC/IF) is Likely to Propel Growth in this Segment6.2.2 in Situ Hybridization6.2.2.1 High Adoption of Merfish Technique to Drive the Growth of this Segment6.2.3 Sequencing Technologies6.2.3.1 Microdissection-Based Sequencing6.2.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Microdissection-Based Sequencing Techniques is Likely to Contribute Towards Market Growth6.2.3.2 in Situ Sequencing Technologies6.2.3.2.1 Increased Adoption of in Situ Sequencing Technologies is Likely to Drive the Growth of the Sequencing Technology Segment6.2.3.3 Other Sequencing Technologies6.2.4 Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging6.2.4.1 Increasing Utilization of Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging Techniques for Spatial Analysis to Drive Segmental Growth6.2.5 Other Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques6.3 Spatial Genomics Analysis6.3.1 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (Fish)6.3.1.1 Emerging Potential of Spatial Genomics Analysis as a Cancer Diagnostic Tool is Likely to Propel Segmental Growth6.3.2 Sequencing Techniques6.3.2.1 Growing Adoption of Massively-Parallel Sequencing to Boost Growth in this Market Segment6.3.3 Other Spatial Genomics Analysis Techniques 7 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Consumables7.2.1 Growing Use of Consumables for Various Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Applications to Drive Market Growth7.3 Instruments7.3.1 Introduction of Novel Instruments to Drive Growth in this Market Segment7.4 Software7.4.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Disease Diagnosis is Propelling the Demand for Software 8 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Translational Research8.2.1 Increased Funding for Research Activities to Propel the Growth of this Application Segment8.3 Drug Discovery & Development8.3.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery & Development Applications to Drive Market Growth9 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Academic & Research Institutes9.2.1 Increase in Research Intensity to Drive the Use of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Academic & Research Institutes9.3 Contract Research Organizations9.3.1 Increasing Dependence on Contract Research Organizations for R&D by Market Players to Drive Market Growth9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies9.4.1 Growing Importance of Biomarkers to Drive the Use of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Systems & Services in Pharma & Biotech Companies 10 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market During the Forecast Period10.2.2 Canada10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Are Supporting the Growth of the Market in Canada10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Biopharma & Biotech Companies in Germany to Drive Market Growth10.3.2 UK10.3.2.1 Rising Government Support for Biotech Companies to Propel the Demand for Advanced Technologies, Including Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics10.3.3 France10.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D Infrastructure Development to Support Market Growth10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)10.4.1 China10.4.1.1 Increasing R&D Spending by Government and Biopharma Companies to Support Market Growth10.4.2 Japan10.4.2.1 Increased Research Funding in Japan Has Created Growth Opportunities for Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Research10.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)10.5 Latin America (Latam)10.5.1 Brazil10.5.1.1 Increased Adoption of Spatial Analysis for Translational Research in Brazil Likely to Propel the Market10.5.2 Mexico10.5.2.1 Increasing Investments in the Biotechnology Industry to Drive Market Growth in Mexico10.5.3 Rest of Latin America (Rolatam)10.6 Middle East & Africa (Mea)10.6.1 South Africa10.6.1.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development Support Market Development10.6.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Romea) 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Key Market Developments11.4.1 Key Product Launches11.4.2 Key Mergers & Acquisitions11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations11.4.4 Expansions 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 201912.1.1 Stars12.1.2 Emerging Leaders12.1.3 Pervasive Players12.1.4 Participants12.2 Company Profiles12.2.1 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.12.2.1.1 Business Overview12.2.1.2 Products Offered12.2.1.3 Recent Developments12.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis12.2.1.5 Analyst's View12.2.2 10X Genomics, Inc.12.2.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2.2 Products Offered12.2.2.3 Recent Developments12.2.2.4 SWOT Analysis12.2.2.5 Analyst's View12.2.3 Illumina Inc.12.2.3.1 Business Overview12.2.3.2 Products Offered12.2.3.3 Recent Developments12.2.3.4 SWOT Analysis12.2.3.5 Analyst's View12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.12.2.4.1 Business Overview12.2.4.2 Products Offered12.2.4.3 Recent Developments12.2.5 Bio-Techne12.2.5.1 Business Overview12.2.5.2 Products Offered12.2.5.3 Recent Developments12.2.6 Fluidigm Corporation12.2.6.1 Business Overview12.2.6.2 Products Offered12.2.6.3 Recent Developments12.2.7 Genomic Vision12.2.7.1 Business Overview12.2.7.2 Products Offered12.2.8 Seven Bridges Genomics12.2.8.1 Business Overview12.2.8.2 Products Offered12.2.8.3 Recent Developments12.2.9 Readcoor, Inc.12.2.9.1 Business Overview12.2.9.2 Products Offered12.2.9.3 Recent Developments 12.2.10 S2 Genomics, Inc.12.2.10.1 Business Overview12.2.10.2 Products Offered12.2.10.3 Recent Developments 12.2.11 Dovetail Genomics12.2.11.1 Business Overview12.2.11.2 Products Offered12.2.11.3 Recent Developments 12.2.12 Akoya Biosciences, Inc.12.2.12.1 Business Overview12.2.12.2 Products Offered 12.2.13 Vizgen Corp.12.2.13.1 Business Overview12.2.13.2 Products Offered 12.2.14 Biospyder, Inc.12.2.14.1 Business Overview12.2.14.2 Products Offered 12.2.15 Optical Biosystems, Inc.12.2.15.1 Business Overview12.2.15.2 Products Offered 12.2.16 Miltenyi Biotec12.2.16.1 Business Overview12.2.16.2 Products Offered12.2.16.3 Recent Developments 12.2.17 Rarecyte, Inc.12.2.17.1 Business Overview12.2.17.2 Products Offered12.2.17.3 Recent Developments 12.2.18 Ultivue, Inc.12.2.18.1 Business Overview12.2.18.2 Products Offered12.2.18.3 Recent Developments 12.2.19 Cytiva12.2.19.1 Business Overview12.2.19.2 Products Offered 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ciw9v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spatial-genomics--transcriptomics-market-by-technique-product-application-and-end-user---global-forecast-to-2025-301194186.html

SOURCE Research and Markets