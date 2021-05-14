Sparx Technology Inc. Announces It Will Not Proceed To Combine With Railtown Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The board of directors of Sparx Technology Inc. confirmed today the company will not proceed with a reverse takeover of Railtown Capital Corp. (TSXV: RLT.P). The company is actively exploring other financing options to provide growth capital and strategic opportunities.

"Sparx continues to be very encouraged by the significant opportunities in our space in a number of exciting verticals. Notably the imminent changes in regulation in the USA and Canada for mobile gaming open up a new and exciting revenue opportunity for the company." said Al Thorgeirson President and COO of Sparx.

Sparx Technology Inc. is a world leader in consumer engagement and predictive gaming activations. The Sparx platform allows fans to interact on any screen, anytime, anywhere. Sparx has conceived and built over 100 interactive TV and video projects, from Video On Demand to Live TV Sports to Live Mobile Trivia, all designed by Sparx to engage viewers longer, drive ratings, and generate new revenue streams. Recent projects include Disney's Quizney live trivia and Disney Live Play original movies, NBC Sports and NESN Sports predictive gaming, Orlando Magic Magicvision and Jacksonville Jaguars utilizing the Sparx Stream Hub experience.Broadcast, video, and brand partners include ABC/Disney, ESPN, NESN Sports, NBC Sports, CNN/Warner Media.

