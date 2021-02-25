Spartech Donates Anti-Fog Face Shield Materials To Provide PPE Products For Indiana Hospitals

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products, recently donated essential anti-fog plastic materials to an engineered plastics product company that provided complimentary medical-grade face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Indiana area hospitals.

Spartech supplied polyethylene terephthalate glycol sheets, commonly known as PETG, thermoplastic polyester that offers significant chemical resistance, durability and excellent formability. The material is clear coated with an anti-fog property making it a valuable element of face shields used by medical personnel as a protective measure when treating patients for COVID-19 and other procedures.

"When the Indiana-based company placed an order with us, we discovered how it was to be used and were very happy to make a donation of materials that exceeded the original request," said Spartech Sales and Business Development Manager Todd Niemuth. "With healthcare workers giving selflessly of themselves, especially during COVID-19, we think this donation is the right thing to do as a company."

This is the latest example of Spartech's dedication to partnering with companies to donate high-quality PPE supplies to medical professionals and helping to make a positive difference in the healthcare environment.

About SpartechHeadquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite ®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast ®. https://spartech.com/

