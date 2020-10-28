SpartanNash To Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

SpartanNash Company (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain available for replay on the Company's website for approximately ten days.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

