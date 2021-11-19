SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that on November 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2021. As of November 19, 2021, there were 35,946,659 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

