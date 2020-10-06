Spartan Medical & NavCare Partner To Launch The AMERICAN HERO Virtual Care Management Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded in 2008, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with NavCare, LLC, to create the AMERICAN HERO Virtual Care Management Program. This critically needed platform ensures the VA and DoD healthcare systems across the country can provide the best possible care to our nation's veterans and active duty service members.

The Spartan Medical team passionately believes now is the time to serve and empower our nation's service members and veterans by directly connecting them, via two-way video/voice communications, to NavCare's Nursing & Behavioral Health Centers on a 24/7/365 basis. NavCare has delivered over 30 years of high-touch direct patient care, elevating them as the market leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, concentrically linked with the personal involvement and attention of highly skilled nurses. Using new "In-home" FDA approved devices, NavCare nurses collect and track patient vitals on a daily basis while coaching and educating patients. They watch for trends, identify problems and intervene or alert physicians according to each physician's parameters and protocols during COVID-19 and beyond. By coupling real-time data and patient counseling, Spartan and NavCare can deliver highly effective Telehealth and treatment to our American Heroes.

As our nation's heroes progress through their ongoing journey of rehabilitation and treatment, it is imperative that each patient and their family receive the ongoing physical and behavioral care management support they have earned. The Associated Press recently reported that military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019. Additionally, some incidents of violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under the burdens of COVID-19, war-zone deployments, national disasters, and civil unrest. The AMERICAN HERO Virtual Care Management Program provides every veteran and service member in need of a consistent continuum of care with unlimited virtual visits from PsychArmor ® Certified Registered Nurses, giving each individual a unique and tailored path to their recovery or an adjustment to their "new normal".

Spartan Medical's Founder and President, Vince Proffitt, is a 1999 Air Force Academy Graduate who served 5-years active duty as a USAF Intelligence Officer. Mr. Proffitt recently stated, "It's our Spartan team's distinct honor and privilege to partner with NavCare and lead the way in both physical and behavior health management, including all available virtual healthcare. Together with NavCare, our joint mission is to ensure our brothers and sisters in arms receive the support they've earned to get up, dust off, recover, recalibrate, and to move Always Forward!"

As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Spartan Medical Inc. looks forward to continuing our partnership with our Federal Government & civilian partners and providing value with our vast portfolio of advanced medical technologies to all clinicians and their patients.

Contact: Vince Proffitt cs@spartanmedspine.com888-240-8091

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-medical--navcare-partner-to-launch-the-american-hero-virtual-care-management-program-301146971.html

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.