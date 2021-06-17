Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement For Proposed Business Combination With Sunlight Financial

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Spartan" or the "Company") (SPRQ) , announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-254589) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), relating to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Sunlight Financial LLC ("Sunlight" or "Sunlight Financial"), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and that it will commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the "Special Meeting") of the Company's stockholders to be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time on July 8, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual.

The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Holders of Spartan's shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, Spartan anticipates that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the proxy statement/prospectus originally filed by Spartan with the SEC on March 22, 2021, as amended, which is available without charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Geoffrey Strong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, c/o Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, 9 West 57 th Street, 43 rd Floor, New York, New York 10019; e-mail: info@spartanspacii.com. Spartan encourages you to read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully. The deadline for Spartan's public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is July 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please e-mail our proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at SPRQ.info@investor.morrowsodali.com; call at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400), or please visit our website at www.votesunlight.com.

Business Combination

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan. The Business Combination is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company's sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight's existing management team will continue to lead the business. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. expects to be listed on NYSE and has reserved the ticker "SUNL" following completion of the Business Combination with Spartan.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight's best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Apollo") (APO) - Get Report. For more information, please visit www.spartanspacii.com.

